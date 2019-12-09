After a “lower tone” to end the week for the wheat contracts in Kansas City and Minneapolis, “Chicago still has a little more support on tighter quality stocks issues,” Richard Plackemeier of CHS Hedging said. Expectations are for the USDA to shrink production estimates in Australia and Argentina for tomorrow’s WASDE report.
Friday’s “hook reversal” for March Chicago wheat was a positive, The Hightower Report said. “A close through resistance would leave $5.56 as the next upside target,” they said. “On the other hand, the close under $4.33 ¾ for March KC wheat is a bearish technical development.”
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.
Grain futures prices