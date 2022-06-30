Wheat markets are lower on a “lack of demand,” as well as favorable conditions and ongoing harvest activity, CHS Hedging said. “Prices drew additional pressure from strength in the U.S. dollar,” they said. “The U.S. is not competitive in the world export market for wheat.”
World wheat demand “is increasing” overall, ADM Investor Services said. The expectations for wheat acres sits around 47 mln, which would be on par with last March’s estimates.
