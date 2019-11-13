Wheat “took back all of Tuesday’s gains,” ADM Investor Services said. Some feel the market rallied yesterday on fears record cold US temps would stress the 2020 US winter wheat crop, they noted. “At the same time recent dryness helped reduce weekly US winter wheat crop ratings.”
As concerns of a more damaged crop eased among trade today, wheat moved back down after a strong day yesterday, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Dry weather conditions for the next week or so looks beneficial for the Australian wheat harvest.”
