“After helping wheat futures yesterday, the dollar index was working against them today, with KC leading the way, down 8 ½ cents/bu and settling a tick under the 50 day moving average,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “The Drought Monitor indicates 74% of the US winter wheat area is under moderate or worse drought vs 70% last week and 43% a year ago.”
“Dec Chicago wheat had a 25 cents range,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Volatility could be the name of the game until more is known about Ukraine export corridor. Deal expires Nov 19. Some feel Russia could reveal their decision at G 20 meeting Nov 15. Weekly US wheat export sales were 19 mln bu. and better than estimated.”