The wheat market needs to “be there for the bull” and Mike Zuzolo said it appears that is in place. “Wheat is going to have to contend with harvest pressure but also have a tailwind in the U.S. Dollar potentially,” he said.
“The world ending stocks were a friendly surprise on the WASDE report today, coming in below the lowest trade estimate largely due to China’s increased domestic usage,” CHS Hedging said.
