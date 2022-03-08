Wheat markets reversed course in the overnight trade, as traders start to take profits from the price surges in recent days, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said. “Traders are taking their profits, but a turn back to the upside would not be a surprise. Export market is not engaging at these prices so far.”
Daily trading limits are up to $1.30 for winter wheat contracts today, Total Farm Marketing said, and while May’s contract held some highs, “the rest of the winter wheat complex is registering double-digit losses.” They noted that spot basis bids for hard red winter wheat is down at terminals across the southern Plains.
