Wheat

Wheat markets reversed course in the overnight trade, as traders start to take profits from the price surges in recent days, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said. “Traders are taking their profits, but a turn back to the upside would not be a surprise. Export market is not engaging at these prices so far.”

Daily trading limits are up to $1.30 for winter wheat contracts today, Total Farm Marketing said, and while May’s contract held some highs, “the rest of the winter wheat complex is registering double-digit losses.” They noted that spot basis bids for hard red winter wheat is down at terminals across the southern Plains.

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

With the war in Ukraine still ongoing and no progress toward a cease fire over the weekend, the opening calls are higher with some hope that M…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

What futures traded at 14-year highs overnight, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Contracts for soft and hard winter wheat were at the high…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

For the first time, world and U.S. business TV is talking about food inflation, especially wheat, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat prices closed higher with the expanding war in Ukraine providing market support, according to The Hightower Report.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

With the invasion of Ukraine, there is some talk that as much as 15 million tons of wheat may not be available to world buyers and that China …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Argentina will have a mechanism through Jan. 31, 2024, to guarantee wheat supplies to local millers and keep down prices at home of staples li…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Winter wheat acres in the U.S. are not expected to see much change in the 2022/23 season, ADM Investor Services said. “This prediction is dire…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat futures were mixed to higher today as traders continue to watch the situation in the Black Sea, according to ADM Investor Services. If t…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Winter wheat futures are in expanded limits again today. The nearby contracts may range as high as $10 until more is known about U.S. 2022 sup…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The wheat market continues to move higher as the war continues between Russia and Ukraine, according to CHS Hedging.

