People are also reading…
“Wheat fell apart today in large part due to heavy fund selling causing May Chi to close below its 7-dollar support to its lowest levels in a year and a half,” Total Farm Marketing said. “May KC wheat was the biggest percentage loser, losing 2.27%. There is not really any fresh news in the wheat complex other than that funds continue to add to their large short position.”
“The wheat markets were lower across the board led by the KC market being down around 18 cents,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Chicago and Minneapolis markets were both lower double digits. The Matif wheat was down 4 euro as well. The KC market dropped down to the lowest it has been since March of last year.”