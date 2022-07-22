People are also reading…
Wheat futures tried to bounce off an oversold technical picture this week, but are failing in that task at week’s end. “The idea that Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and U.N. Secretary-General will sign a deal today to resume Ukraine’s Black Sea grain exports weighs on grain futures,” Total Farm Marketing said today.
If a deal is signed to resume Ukraine’s Black Sea exports, Ukraine and Russia would sign parallel deals with the UN rather than with each other. “Reports this morning indicate an agreement would lift a ban on 80 ships in Ukrainian ports,” Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said this morning.