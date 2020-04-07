“Wheat futures traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk that Russia domestic cash logistics could be improving and that later next week parts of Russia could see some rains may have triggered some selling in wheat. This could have also help liquidate long wheat and short corn spreads.”
“The wheat market rolled over on USDA’s crop conditions report out yesterday afternoon,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Crop conditions were reported at 49% G/E in Kansas, 73% G/E on Oklahoma and 62% G/E in Texas. Ideas are that Egypt’s GASC will be in the market for a jag of optional origin wheat with the weakness in board prices.”