Trade optimism helped wheat test some resistances, but the continued questions helped to bring futures down today, ADM Investor Services said. “Key resistance is near $5.46” for the March contract, they said.

Export commitments forecasts fell, hurting wheat futures today, Virginia McGathey of McGathey Commodities said. “It made a new high, but then everything fizzled,” she said, as the selloff came as the day progressed.

