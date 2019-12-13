Trade optimism helped wheat test some resistances, but the continued questions helped to bring futures down today, ADM Investor Services said. “Key resistance is near $5.46” for the March contract, they said.
Export commitments forecasts fell, hurting wheat futures today, Virginia McGathey of McGathey Commodities said. “It made a new high, but then everything fizzled,” she said, as the selloff came as the day progressed.
