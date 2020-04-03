"Wheat futures traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Fact Russia approved an export quota offered support. Russia weather is also drier than normal and as temps warm seasonally more rain will be needed. This week US wheat export commit is near 910 mln bu. vs 893 last year.”
Wheat exports in February were up from January, but still a little behind the same month last year. “Census data from February showed that US wheat exports were 80.25 mln bu., which was 17% above January but down 3% from February 2019,” Barchart.com said.