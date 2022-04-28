Wheat futures are “following world markets higher,” but a higher dollar is making U.S. wheat “less competitive,” Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said. “Ukraine’s Ag Minister some areas will be difficult to plant due to unexploded land mines.”
Wheat futures have been “coiling up” for the last month and a half, Blue Line Futures said. “Looking at the chart with an unbiased approach, it looks like a giant Bull flag, but we are questioning the likelihood of that playing out.”
