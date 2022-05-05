Wheat futures followed-through on Wednesday’s gains overnight as talk of India’s short crop and export ban are driving traders to buy into the market. “The U.S. north plains and east Canadian prairie forecast is wet.”
Wheat markets are pulling higher on the India uncertainty, CHS Hedging said, but are finding Ukraine’s next wheat crop is finding support from good weather conditions, which could “offset the decline in planted area.”
