Wheat traded lower today as Europe and the Black Sea saw more rain, putting pressure on the U.S. market, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Support is expected to come from ideas of additional declines in the winter wheat conditions next week,” she said.
The weather and a “steep discount between new crop Russia wheat prices and old crop offers resistance to prices,” ADM Investor Services said. SRW wheat prices are down roughly 46 cents from over the past month, they noted.
