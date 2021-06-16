 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

World wheat production continues to rise, limiting any upside, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said today.

Globally, big crops in Europe and Eastern Europe plus increased harvest are pressuring wheat prices, the Hightower Report said.

“However, with poor crop conditions for the spring wheat and mostly dry weather over the next two weeks, Minneapolis wheat is probing for a short-term low,” The Report said.

Wheat futures were firm overnight with as the July contract oscillates around 100-day moving average support, Total Farm Marketing said. “Seasonal price pressure can be expected to linger over the market as harvest approaches, TFM said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat followed corn’s lead with no new bullish news to carry it higher today, said Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“Prices have been choppy to sideways all week while consolidating within a dime of last Friday’s settlement closes, and around near and long-t…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

USDA raised hard red winter wheat products estimate yesterday to 771 mbu vs. 759 mbu expected. The new crop yield estimate was raised to 50.7 …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“The wheat markets were mixed for a majority of the day, with Minneapolis and Kansas City both finding support and trading mostly higher, and …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Rains continue hitting the northern portions of wheat growing areas, with more rain expected in North Dakota Friday, Bryant Sanderson of CHS H…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat is down double digits in all three markets falling between 18 and 28 cents, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said today.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News