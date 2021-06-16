World wheat production continues to rise, limiting any upside, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said today.
Globally, big crops in Europe and Eastern Europe plus increased harvest are pressuring wheat prices, the Hightower Report said.
“However, with poor crop conditions for the spring wheat and mostly dry weather over the next two weeks, Minneapolis wheat is probing for a short-term low,” The Report said.
Wheat futures were firm overnight with as the July contract oscillates around 100-day moving average support, Total Farm Marketing said. “Seasonal price pressure can be expected to linger over the market as harvest approaches, TFM said.