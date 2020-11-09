“Nothing has changed much since Friday for the wheat market, except we are within less than 24 hours of USDA’s November WASDE report,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Projections for tomorrow are that planting acreage could increase from previous projections of 44.3 mln acres to 46 mln acres. However, tomorrow’s report is expected to have little impact on wheat prices specifically.”
Wheat markets drifted lower Monday on a lack of fresh supportive news as traders looked ahead to tomorrow’s report. “The wheat market traded lower on lack of fresh supportive news and expectations for minor changes to the US wheat balance sheet in tomorrow’s data release,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said.