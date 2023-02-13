People are also reading…
“All three classes of wheat closed higher today,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “…Conditions continue to look good for the SRW wheat in 2023 and remain hopeful for spring wheat planting. USDA reported 17.4 mln bushels of wheat were inspected for export last week – an amount in line with the USDA’s estimated export pace.”
“Export inspections at 17 mln bu. were in line with expectations and above the 14 mln needed per week to reach the USDA export forecast,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. "YTD inspections at 525 mln bu. are down 2% vs. the USDA forecast of down 3%. Ukraine export since July-22 have reached 10.4 mmt, well below the 17.5 mmt at this point YA.”