“Wheat export sales from the week ending July 23 were up 9.8% wk/wk to 676,563 MT,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was up 77% yr/yr. Accumulated shipments through the first 8 weeks are 3% higher yr/yr, unshipped sales are up by 12% yr/yr, and total commitments are 719,228 MT ahead of 2019/20’s pace.”
It was a mixed day for wheat markets to end the week. “The wheat market ended the week in mixed territory, with KC and Chicago edging higher and Mpls faltering on the cusp of the spring wheat harvest for 2020,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said.