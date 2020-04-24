“The wheat market stumbled on a bout of profit taking,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said.
Improving conditions for EU, the Black Sea Region and rain forecasts for the Southern Plains area over the weekend affected prices. Demand destruction has been noted and weak export demand is seen to be keeping a lid on prices, Heesch said.
Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said, “Weak commodity price action and concern over the impact the virus will have on global economies and food demand offered resistance. For the week, July Chicago wheat futures were in a 5.33-5.61 range. Futures continue to consolidate awaiting weather across the north hemisphere.”
