Global competition and overall global supplies “are still limiting factors for rallies,” Total Farm Markting said, despite the USD seeing a downturn recently. “Technically, Chicago contracts are trading 15 cents beneath their 200-day moving averages.”
Weather continues to be a focal point for many wheat traders, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said. “HRW areas are getting dry as well and KC wheat has been driving the rally all week,” he said.
