Rains and improving crop conditions pushed wheat markets lower to begin the week. “Wheat in KC and Chicago had the biggest moves in the grains today, with weakness on recent rains and expected improving conditions,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Paris futures were also lower today. Spring wheat planting progress advanced sharply last week.”
“Wheat futures traded lower. Talk of better weather in Europe and Black Sea offered resistance,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “The 2-week US forecast hints of possible rains across parts of the US north plains may have also triggered some selling. Most look for US HRW weekly crop ratings could drop this week. US spring wheat plantings could be ahead of average.”