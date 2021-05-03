 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

Rains and improving crop conditions pushed wheat markets lower to begin the week. “Wheat in KC and Chicago had the biggest moves in the grains today, with weakness on recent rains and expected improving conditions,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Paris futures were also lower today. Spring wheat planting progress advanced sharply last week.”

“Wheat futures traded lower. Talk of better weather in Europe and Black Sea offered resistance,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “The 2-week US forecast hints of possible rains across parts of the US north plains may have also triggered some selling. Most look for US HRW weekly crop ratings could drop this week. US spring wheat plantings could be ahead of average.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Prospect of little rain in the next two weeks, raises concerns for West Texas and the southwestern part of the Hard Red Winter Wheat Region, a…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat markets are continuing to stay strong, as dry weather in primary wheat growing areas persists, Michaela White of CHS Hedging said. Expec…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat futures gapped higher overnight while breaking out of a brief consolidation phase. “For now, wheat futures need to follow corn to make s…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“Double digit weakness in the majority of the months in all three wheat classes as the profit taking continues,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“A bit of a bounce-back in the wheat futures as Mpls and Chi futures finish the day higher, KC missed it by a fraction of cent in May and 2 ce…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“The wheat markets traded higher drawing strength from corn,” Michaela White, with CHS Hedging, said. “Additional support comes from unseasona…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat futures are giving back some of their Thursday gains, Brugler Marketing said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

MKN rallied on continued concern about dry weather across most of US north plains and Canada prairies, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investo…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News