“The wheat market was mixed with Chicago on the defensive from increases in global supplies, KC weakness from harvest activity and better than expected yields and Mpls drawing strength from this week’s dryness across the Northern Plains and the Canadian Prairies,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said.
“Wheat futures traded marginally lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Increase US winter wheat harvest offered resistance. Talk of slower World demand for wheat imports also weighed on prices. Optimistic trade talks between US and China offered support. Rumors of China interest in US wheat supported US export basis.”