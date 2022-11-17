Wheat is continuing to trade lower. “EU prices were weaker overnight on news that an extension will be put in place for continued shipments,” CHS Hedging said. “Ideas are that some of the news has already been factored into the market.”
The EU is ending 2022-23 at a “very comfortable” level, ADM Investor Services said. “EU corn supplies should also be in ‘equilibrium,’ as large imports from Brazil and Ukraine help offset the drought-hit local crop.”
