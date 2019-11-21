Wheat has “been the leader” this week, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. But today’s losses in the Chicago contracts showed there seems to be more potential in the Kansas City contract, Sloup said, saying that they don’t seem sold on wheat around the $5 level.

“A rebound in the Dollar may act to make U.S. wheat less competitive on the global export market which weighed on prices,” ADM Investor Services said. “In addition, news that Algeria will cap their wheat imports to protect their currency reserves was also a source of pressure.”

Check your area cash bids for grains

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices

Links to charts

Sign up for our weekly CropWatch newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.