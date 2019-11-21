Wheat has “been the leader” this week, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. But today’s losses in the Chicago contracts showed there seems to be more potential in the Kansas City contract, Sloup said, saying that they don’t seem sold on wheat around the $5 level.
“A rebound in the Dollar may act to make U.S. wheat less competitive on the global export market which weighed on prices,” ADM Investor Services said. “In addition, news that Algeria will cap their wheat imports to protect their currency reserves was also a source of pressure.”
