Wheat markets will be a “mixed bag” today, according to Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging. “There are concerns for Russian and Ukrainian wheat form mostly dry weather conditions over the past few weeks. Chances for rain is expected over the next couple of weeks.”
Wheat importers around the globe “continue to feel the squeeze,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “Russia is partly responsible for the run in wheat prices as their export taxes create competition elsewhere. Any changes in these taxes would create tremendous down draft for price.”
