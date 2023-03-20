People are also reading…
The renewal of grain shipments out of Ukraine impacted wheat markets Monday. “The wheat market traded on the defensive from the announced 60-day extension of the grain corridor for Ukraine grain shipments,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Weekly export inspections were mostly routine.”
“Ukraine’s Ag Minister expects 2023 wheat production to reach only 16.6 mmt, down from the 2022 USDA est. of 21 mmt and well below the 33 mmt harvested in 2022,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Barley production is expected to drop to 4.8 mmt, down from 6.1 mmt in 2022 and 9.9 mmt in 2021.”