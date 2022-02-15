What production is forecast to be high in the Brazilian markets, a potential record, as farmers from Brazil “are expected to sow wheat in areas that are usually empty during the winter season,” Total Farm Marketing said. “More immediate concerns over Russia’s intent to invade Ukraine have market participants on the edge of their seats ready to pull the trigger on wheat and other commodity trades.”
