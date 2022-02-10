Wheat markets are higher, supported by higher global prices and rising prices in other grain markets, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said.
India wheat exports are set for a record after a “rare surge” in shipments, ADM Investor Services said. “India is one of the world’s biggest producers of the grain, but typically sells little abroad,” they said. “This season, surging prices across major shippers and export restrictions in Russia helped boost the appeal of its supply, with cargoes making inroads in nearby markets like Bangladesh.”
