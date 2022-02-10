 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

Wheat markets are higher, supported by higher global prices and rising prices in other grain markets, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said.

India wheat exports are set for a record after a “rare surge” in shipments, ADM Investor Services said. “India is one of the world’s biggest producers of the grain, but typically sells little abroad,” they said. “This season, surging prices across major shippers and export restrictions in Russia helped boost the appeal of its supply, with cargoes making inroads in nearby markets like Bangladesh.”

Check your area cash bids for grains

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

All three wheat contracts are consolidating above their 200-day moving averages “within a weakened near-term chart pattern,” Total Farm Market…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“Wheat futures were firm overnight going into tomorrow’s Februrary crop reports,” Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat was lower on poor weekly exports, easing tension between Russia and Ukraine, and more moisture in the plains, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Russian customs estimate their wheat exports at 32.9 mmt in 2021 (vs 38.55 last year), according to Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The wheat markets were higher across the board led by the Minneapolis market as wheat seemed to be a follower of the corn and bean markets, ac…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat futures were down overnight following the drop in corn, but bulls suggest a potential uptick as the Plains stay drier and warmer than no…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Today, the “USDA should drop total World supplies, raise demand and lower World wheat stocks. But will they?” Steve Freed of ADM Investors pon…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat followed the other grains higher today, but U.S. ending stocks were higher than expected, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said. WASDE sh…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Russia and China adopted documents which would allow Russia to increase sales of wheat and barley to China, Interfax reports, citing documents…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News