The forecasted rains are hurting the wheat market as it will hit areas that had been very dry, Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said, while rains also help the EU and Black Sea regions. Expect lower trade to day due to those factors, she said.
The wheat market is technically oversold “and the market looks set for at least a recovery bounce,” The Hightower Report said. “Clearing resistance ($5.31 ½ to $5.39 for July’s contract) would turn the charts bullish.”
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.