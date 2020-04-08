The wheat market is going to be eyeing rain chances in the Black Sea region, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “May KC wheat could selloff into delivery to the 440 area if rains develop,” he said. “If these rains would miss, watch out.”
Despite lower trade yesterday, Joe Lardy of CHS Hedging said the wheat market “continues to chop.” If that trend continues, Wednesday would mark a day of higher trade.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.