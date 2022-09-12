 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wheat

“The wheat market found fast support on comments from Russian President Putin that the Ukraine grain export corridor brokered with Turkey and the UN was one-sided as sanctions on Russia remained restrictive despite the “allowance” of peaceful shipments,” Brady Sidwell of Sidwell Strategies said this morning.

People are also reading…

According to the Hightower Report, the wheat market has had the type of news to resume its downtrend for most of the summer, but the market has consolidated instead. “With U.S. and World stocks already tight, it won't take much in the way of weather issues to spark more buying,” The Report said.

Ami Heesh of CHS Hedging said, Ukraine farmers may look to reduced winter grains seeding by nearly 30% because of higher input costs.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

“Futures caught fire today after comments from President Putin over the export deal with Ukraine, suggesting he may want to revise the current…

Wheat

“Today, the wheat market gave up a good portion of the ground it picked up yesterday on comments by Russian President Putin that he was taking…

Wheat

“Wheat is creeping higher as tensions rise in Ukraine and an extension of the grain corridor deal is in serious doubt,” CHS Hedging said.

Wheat

Wheat futures are higher as uncertainty over Black Sea export corridor continues. According to Steve Freed of ADM Investors, Ukraine farmers c…

Wheat

Russia harvested 88.2 mln tons of wheat in bunker weight as of Sept. 2, compared with 66.4 mln tons this time last year, according to ADM Inve…

Wheat

Wheat markets gave up overnight gains, “topping out again near Friday’s high as grain movement continues out of Ukraine,” CHS Hedging said.

Wheat

The southwestern US Plains is forecast for drought over the next two weeks with higher-than-normal temperatures as well, according to Total Fa…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News