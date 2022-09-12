“The wheat market found fast support on comments from Russian President Putin that the Ukraine grain export corridor brokered with Turkey and the UN was one-sided as sanctions on Russia remained restrictive despite the “allowance” of peaceful shipments,” Brady Sidwell of Sidwell Strategies said this morning.
According to the Hightower Report, the wheat market has had the type of news to resume its downtrend for most of the summer, but the market has consolidated instead. “With U.S. and World stocks already tight, it won't take much in the way of weather issues to spark more buying,” The Report said.
Ami Heesh of CHS Hedging said, Ukraine farmers may look to reduced winter grains seeding by nearly 30% because of higher input costs.