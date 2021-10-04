Russia’s Ministry of Agriculture reported overnight that grain exports in the agricultural year of 2021-2022 (from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022) lost 22.4% and totaled 9.9 million metric tons as of Sep, 23. The ministry also plans to set wheat-export limits as part of grains quotas from mid-February to help keep domestic flour and bread prices in check, underscoring worries about tightening global supplies, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.
Talk of lower Russia wheat exports plus countries banning Argentina GMO wheat is supportive, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.