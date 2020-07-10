Internal Russian wheat prices continue to rise as early yield reports continue to disappoint, which has pulled Chicago wheat prices to new one-month highs, according to Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Technically, the breakout traded through but did not close above the 100 DMA which does not suggest a runaway break, but rather more of a continued climb Thursday.
Domestic mills are quiet with no bid until new crop. Potential reclosures from COVID-19 are a concern. Mills appear to be waiting for signs of increased flour demand, said Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging.