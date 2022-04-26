“Wheat futures made a big gap higher overnight, unsurprising after winter wheat conditions came in near a record low,” CHS Hedging said. “Cold, wet conditions look like they’ll continue to hamper Spring Wheat planting.”
“Wheat futures are rebounding in the early morning trade, getting prices back to that psychologically significant $11.00 handle, which also happens to be in the middle of the two-week range,” Blue Line Futures said.
