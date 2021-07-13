SovEcon dropped its Russian wheat estimate 2.3 mmt to 82.3 mmt on lower than expected yields in early harvest reports, said CHS Hedging.
US spring wheat rated 16% good/excellent versus 68% last year, said Total Farm Marketing.
