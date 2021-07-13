 Skip to main content
Wheat

SovEcon dropped its Russian wheat estimate 2.3 mmt to 82.3 mmt on lower than expected yields in early harvest reports, said CHS Hedging.

US spring wheat rated 16% good/excellent versus 68% last year, said Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“The wheat markets were higher today, led by MN spring wheat on deteriorating crop conditions,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “(In the…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“Wheat trade was mixed,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “WU ended down 4 cents and near 6.18. Worries about US/global economic…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat is trading higher today on declining spring wheat conditions and slower harvest progress than what trade was expecting, Ami Heesch of CH…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Northwestern US plains are bracing for triple digit temps while rains are headed for soft wheat areas where crops can’t tolerate much more rai…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“Forty-five percent of the winter wheat has been harvested, up 12 points on the week,” Jim Warren of CHS Hedging noted. Export inspections wer…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Mpls and KC traded higher this morning on dry conditions in the Northern Plains and harvest progress moving past half-way with reports of lowe…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Lack of export trade, and winter wheat harvest pressure offset lower HRS crop outlook this week. However, the trade is afraid the key WOB repo…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Chicago wheat futures are trending below trend-line support on the continuous chart as harvest pressure and reports of strong yields promote s…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The winter wheat harvest has had some delays due to weather. “Wheat in Chicago and KC managed to close nearly unchanged, aided by strength in …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Mixed closes today hit the wheat market, as Minneapolis tried to close higher but were held back by double-digit losses in the Kansas City and…

