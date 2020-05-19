“Wheat futures traded mixed,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Liquidation of KC wheat vs corn spreads weighed on KC futures. Lower US Dollar and talk dryness could drop Europe and Russia 2020 crops offered support to Chicago. There was also talk that record high Russia domestic flour prices could force Russia to extend their export quota.”
“Wheat prices were mixed from farmers struggling to get the spring wheat planted to beneficial rain events across the US Southern Plains,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Support in Chicago comes from views of being oversold. KC was said to have seen pressure as the Texas winter wheat harvest begins.”