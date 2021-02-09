 Skip to main content
Wheat

The risk of winterkill is the most notable issue in wheat at the moment, CHS Hedging said as cold temperatures are blasting the Midwest. Wheat is expected to see “very minor” changes today in the WASDE report, finishing near unchanged.

Technically, wheat prices are “viewed as neutral,” Total Farm Marketing said, but supported by the other row crops. The market is also supported by the weaker dollar and the cold weather that could kill off some wheat, they noted.

