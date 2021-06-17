 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

“The wheat market took a beating from spillover weakness in the row crop, stronger US dollar and expected pick up in winter wheat activity,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional pressure from a plummeting gold market and weakness in the energy and equity markets. Mpls lagged KC and Chicago from ongoing dry conditions and potential crop losses.”

“Wheat futures traded lower following the limit down move in corn, sharply higher US dollar and risk off in most commodities,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “US Fed hawkish comments almost erased most commodity gains so far this year. Some fear tapering and eventually higher interest rates could slow the economy and commodity demand.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat markets had a good start to the day, managing to hold on to small gains in the Chicago contract, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Cana…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat followed corn’s lead with no new bullish news to carry it higher today, said Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“Prices have been choppy to sideways all week while consolidating within a dime of last Friday’s settlement closes, and around near and long-t…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat was two-sided overnight and lower to start the day, Total Farm Marketing said as the rally in the dollar is adding weight to harvest pre…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

USDA raised hard red winter wheat products estimate yesterday to 771 mbu vs. 759 mbu expected. The new crop yield estimate was raised to 50.7 …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Rains continue hitting the northern portions of wheat growing areas, with more rain expected in North Dakota Friday, Bryant Sanderson of CHS H…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat is down double digits in all three markets falling between 18 and 28 cents, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said today.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

World wheat production continues to rise, limiting any upside, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said today.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News