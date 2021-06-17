“The wheat market took a beating from spillover weakness in the row crop, stronger US dollar and expected pick up in winter wheat activity,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional pressure from a plummeting gold market and weakness in the energy and equity markets. Mpls lagged KC and Chicago from ongoing dry conditions and potential crop losses.”
“Wheat futures traded lower following the limit down move in corn, sharply higher US dollar and risk off in most commodities,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “US Fed hawkish comments almost erased most commodity gains so far this year. Some fear tapering and eventually higher interest rates could slow the economy and commodity demand.”