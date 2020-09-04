“Wheat prices were lower on lack of fresh supportive news,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Losses were limited from potential crop losses in Argentina and Australia from recent frost. Mpls traded lower on increased farmer selling. KC gained on Mpls with a 69 ¼ cent premium to Mpls in the December.”
“There is worry about drought on the western edge of the southwest plains, however rains have elevated a lot of stress in other major areas giving much needed relief for future planting conditions,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Spring harvest is expected to finally be able to make up some ground this week, Monday’s crop progress will confirm or deny that.”