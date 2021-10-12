 Skip to main content
Wheat

WASDE data showed that wheat stocks are expected to total 580 mbu come June 1, 2022. The trade was looking for a carryout of 576 on average, but stocks were still down from 615 mbu estimated in September’s WASDE, according to Alan Brugler.

Support for wheat comes from the rise of Russian wheat prices and tight supplies of European milling wheat, according to Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

