People are also reading…
"KC and Chicago wheat traded 3-4 cents higher, while Minneapolis fell 3 ¼ cents,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “There were a number of headlines out of Russia, but price action was primarily due to the overall bargain buying in grains. Weekly wheat export sales are estimated at 150k-600k MT old crop and 0-100k MT new crop.”
“The (Black Sea) export corridor deal is set to expire on March 19, barring negotiations to extend it,” Brugler Marketing said. “Russia’s Foreign Ministry stated that they do not intend to extend the deal unless their own exports see benefit to do so. Ukraine is seeking a 1-year extension.”