Wheat markets were “subdued” compared the last few sessions, CHS Hedging said. “U.S. and EU temperatures are forecasted to soar next week with an already poorly rated U.S. crop getting beat up more.”
Russia continues to attack “important supplies” in Ukraine, adding ideas of concern to the wheat market. That could make the flow of grain “challenging,” Total Farm Marketing said.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.