“Wheat futures traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Recent price gains has been linked in part to concern over slower Russia export pace, logistic problems in France due to protest strikes and talk that once the US and China trade deal was signed, China could be a buyer of US wheat.”
Some of the resistance for wheat markets came from issues with the details of the U.S. and China’s trade deal. “The disappointment in the lack of details concerning the new US and China trade deal, fact China can buy US Ag goods when the need it and when the price is right weighed on futures today,” Freed said.