Wheat

March starts out with the wheat complex 2 to 4 cents higher, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. Soft red winter wheat was 13 1/4 to 16 3/4 cents lower and near the lows on Friday at $6.55 March and $6.60 1/4 for May. Hard red winter wheat prices closed $6.24 3/4 for March and $6.33 3/4 for May with 18 to 19 1/2 cent losses across the front months.

Russian wheat export taxes increase to 50 euros per metric tons ($60.20), beginning today, in an effort to curb rising domestic prices, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging. The wheat market traded higher on the news.

CropWatch Weekly Update

