Talk of drier European Union and U.S. hard red winter weather, along with wet U.S. and Canadian weather and concern over the Black Sea wheat export pace supports wheat futures, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Talk that India may not have additional wheat for export and dry weather across Pakistan and Bangladesh also offers support.
Wheat prices are seemingly the only security immune to Monday weakness, said Alan Brugler of Barchart. Many analysists are looking for a Victory Day related play from Russia’s Vladimir Putin, pressuring nearly all macroeconomic markets into the new week of trade. Wheat is currently the canary in the coal mine.