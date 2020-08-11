This week we will have much more information about production and market prospects, especially for wheat, said Mark Jekanowski, World Agricultural Outlook Board Chairman in the USDA radio broadcast. He said the U.S. competes directly with Europe and Russia in the Northern hemisphere, where the wheat crops are being harvested now. Eyes will be on The Crop Production Report and Ag. Supply/Demand reports released on Wednesday at 11 a.m., Jekanowski said.
The wheat markets were lower overnight as improving harvest conditions in Russia and estimates for a bigger Canadian crop pressed the market into fresh lows, according to CHS Hedging.
However, September Chicago wheat is trading 4 cents higher this morning, The Hightower Report said, noting that a 4% drop in crop conditions in one week is significant and there are also some concerns for the Argentina new crop season.