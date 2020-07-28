The general weakness in row crops and tough export competition pushed wheat markets lower Tuesday. “The wheat market was on the defensive for day 2 from spillover weakness in the row crops and stiff competition in the world wheat export arena,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Mpls sneaking off to either reach or make new contract lows.”
“Wheat futures traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Lower corn and soybean price action offered resistance. Over the last 2 trading days, Matif futures also traded lower. Drop is US Dollar should offer support but so far is not helping demand for US export wheat.”