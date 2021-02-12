“The wheat market stirred about on worries about the deep-freeze temperatures moving across the winter wheat areas this and next week,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “There are forecasts for snowfall across much of Oklahoma and the northern portion of Texas, which could help protect the wheat in those areas.”
Despite the cold temperatures, the crop could be strong, ADM Investor Services said. “Most feel the crop has seen mostly good weather and will be hardy which could limit the impact on the crop,” they said.
