“Wheat futures ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “The Ukraine corridor was confirmed for another 120 days with no changes. This should allow Ukraine to export up to 14 mmt vs USDA 11. Russian exports can also be raised, maybe as high as 45 mmt vs USDA 42, as the deal appears to address their concerns regarding bank sanctions.”
“December Paris Milling Wheat formed a key reversal higher today, but the 3 U.S. classes all had double digit losses,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Export sales for wheat were 290.4 tmt vs estimates of 250 tmt to 550 tmt. The total year-to-date commitments are at the slowest pace of the last 20 years.”