 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

Winter wheat futures were up 7 to 10 cents overnight led by positive trade in row crops and more strength in spring wheat, Total Farm Marketing said.

The hot and dry forecast for next week for the Dakotas, plus the fact that 20% of the spring wheat crop is in poor/very poor condition (up 16% from the 10-year average) should help to support the market, The Hightower Report said.

“Once again, we’re trading weather right now with Mpls leading the way and there is borrowed strength from corn and soybeans,” Nick Paulmen of CHS Hedging said this morning. Futures across the three wheat classes continue to draw support from weather, but Paumen notes cautious trading in these markets “as we can see corrections at any time,” he said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“Wheat prices were higher in all 3 classes as well as in Paris futures,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Besides the corn rally, there wa…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat rallied up with the corn market this week, but there is a supply threat just ahead, warns Terry Roggensack of CME Group.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The wheat market soared to new highs overnight on adverse weather conditions, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging. Frost nipped some areas in the N…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News