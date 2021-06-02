Winter wheat futures were up 7 to 10 cents overnight led by positive trade in row crops and more strength in spring wheat, Total Farm Marketing said.
The hot and dry forecast for next week for the Dakotas, plus the fact that 20% of the spring wheat crop is in poor/very poor condition (up 16% from the 10-year average) should help to support the market, The Hightower Report said.
“Once again, we’re trading weather right now with Mpls leading the way and there is borrowed strength from corn and soybeans,” Nick Paulmen of CHS Hedging said this morning. Futures across the three wheat classes continue to draw support from weather, but Paumen notes cautious trading in these markets “as we can see corrections at any time,” he said.